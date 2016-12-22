Neighbors try to combat speeding in Prairieville neighborhood

PRAIRIEVILLE- Neighbors are desperate to prevent drivers from speeding through their neighborhood on Little Prairie Road.



Neighbors say it is a hot spot for speeders and are constantly calling law enforcement.



"We complain all the time," resident Barbera Allen said.



The speed limit on the two-lane road is 35 miles an hour, however drivers ignore it.



"They hit, they floor it, doing 60 - 70 miles an hour," Allen said.



A few days ago, Allen said that her mailbox was hit by a speeder. The hit caused minor damage, but Allen says that she fears the next time, it could end up worse.



A neighborhood watch group was formed earlier this month to find ways to make their neighborhood safer. Signs have been posted to alert drivers, they are being watched.



"So far we put up six but we're ordering more," Allen said.



"We're going to put up as many as we can afford to put up," she said.



Residents are also trying to push Ascension Parish to help in finding a solution.



However, parish officials say they refuse to put speed bumps on the road due to the metal rods underneath them that could cause damage to drivers and eventually wear down the bumps.



Now, deputies have been patrolling the area, but neighbors are worried that once they leave, the speeders will continue.



Residents are working with their council member to install more speed limit signs in the area and possibly a three-way stop sign.