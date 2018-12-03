Latest Weather Blog
Neighbors Credit Union taking donations for holiday food drive
BATON ROUGE - Neighbors Federal Credit Union is looking to answer the calls of the governor and the Baton Rouge Food Bank to generate more food contributions this holiday season.
Neighbors announced Monday that it would be collecting food at a number of its locations through Dec. 21. Donors are asked to bring non-perishable food items during business hours to the following locations.
12529 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA, 70810
10338 Sullivan Rd Baton Rouge, LA, 70818
13697 Coursey Blvd Baton Rouge, LA, 70817
175 Rushing Road West Denham Springs, LA, 70726
7844 Goodwood Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70806
7800 Howell Place Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70807
5423 South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70816
4181 Hwy 1 South Casa Loma Plaza Port Allen, LA, 70767
17193 Airline Hwy. Prairieville, LA, 70769
6016 Main Street Zachary, LA, 70791
12646 Burgess Avenue Walker, LA, 70785 (Walker HS Branch)