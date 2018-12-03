Neighbors Credit Union taking donations for holiday food drive

BATON ROUGE - Neighbors Federal Credit Union is looking to answer the calls of the governor and the Baton Rouge Food Bank to generate more food contributions this holiday season.

Neighbors announced Monday that it would be collecting food at a number of its locations through Dec. 21. Donors are asked to bring non-perishable food items during business hours to the following locations.

12529 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA, 70810

10338 Sullivan Rd Baton Rouge, LA, 70818

13697 Coursey Blvd Baton Rouge, LA, 70817

175 Rushing Road West Denham Springs, LA, 70726

7844 Goodwood Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70806

7800 Howell Place Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70807

5423 South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA, 70816

4181 Hwy 1 South Casa Loma Plaza Port Allen, LA, 70767

17193 Airline Hwy. Prairieville, LA, 70769

6016 Main Street Zachary, LA, 70791

12646 Burgess Avenue Walker, LA, 70785 (Walker HS Branch)