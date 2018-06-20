Latest Weather Blog
Neighbors credit union paying one month's mortgage for Prairieville man
BATON ROUGE - Neighbors credit union is paying one month's mortgage for a lucky resident in Ascension Parish.
The business' third annual “May We Pay Your Mortgage” contest, launched last month, has concluded and Mike Luckett of Prairieville has been named the winner. Mike is one of more than 2,500 area residents who participated by engaging with Neighbors on social media.
The contest was open to anyone within the nine-parish Greater Baton Rouge area with a mortgage loan, not just NFCU members. However, Luckett has been a Neighbors member for more than 35 years, and his children are third-generation Neighbors members.
“We’re thrilled to lend a helping hand to a member of nearly four decades,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. “We hope that this mortgage payment can provide an opportunity for Mr. Luckett to make some wise financial decisions he might not usually have the budget for.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Asian carp a growing concern for fisherman
-
Remains of local Marine killed in car crash return home Wednesday
-
Raising Cane's employees fired over video showing unsanitary behavior
-
Payday loan business robber's disguise nearly matched that of real delivery driver
-
DEMCO pledges changes after allegations of corruption surface
Sports Video
-
LSU Track star Aleia Hobbs happy she could represent her home state...
-
14-year-old CoCo Gauff wants to be the next star in pro tennis
-
Pete Jenkins reflects on 2017 season
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence