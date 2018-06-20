Neighbors credit union paying one month's mortgage for Prairieville man

BATON ROUGE - Neighbors credit union is paying one month's mortgage for a lucky resident in Ascension Parish.

The business' third annual “May We Pay Your Mortgage” contest, launched last month, has concluded and Mike Luckett of Prairieville has been named the winner. Mike is one of more than 2,500 area residents who participated by engaging with Neighbors on social media.

The contest was open to anyone within the nine-parish Greater Baton Rouge area with a mortgage loan, not just NFCU members. However, Luckett has been a Neighbors member for more than 35 years, and his children are third-generation Neighbors members.

“We’re thrilled to lend a helping hand to a member of nearly four decades,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said. “We hope that this mortgage payment can provide an opportunity for Mr. Luckett to make some wise financial decisions he might not usually have the budget for.”