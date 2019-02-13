51°
Neighbors credit union contributed more than $400K to BR community in 2018
BATON ROUGE - Neighbors Federal Credit Union says its members and staff put hundreds of thousands of dollars back into the Greater Baton Rouge community this past year.
According to a breakdown of the contributions, the union's members and employees donated a total of $406,289 back into the community through cash donations, sponsorships, service hours and donated goods.
More than $140,000 of those donations were put toward education while tens of thousands more were put into areas like children's services, animal welfare, and veterans and law enforcement.
