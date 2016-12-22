Neighbors concerned about protection along interstate

BATON ROUGE- Residents in one area are concerned about the lack of protection along the interstate.



It is a major concern because people cross the fence and they cause accidents as well as get killed.



Kenneth Franklin lives right off the interstate near the Louise on ramp.



Back in the 70's, he lost his 9-year-old brother Ellis who was trying to cross the interstate with other family members.



"They were crossing the interstate ...Ellie was the fastest he ran straight and a car killed him,"Franklin said.



Two months ago, The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development took down a number of trees and branches out along the interstate near old south Baton Rouge. DOTD officials said they cleaned the area after complaints about the side of the interstate becoming a dumping ground for trash and bricks.



Residents are happy the area is clean, but there are now other worries.



"People are still crossing there if you walk around ... now you can see where they've laid the fence down to make an easy access," said Franklin.



Many residents wanted to see a taller fence or even a wall similar to the one located heading towards New Orleans. They say there's even more of a concern once school lets out for the summer.



DOTD said they're looking into the situation.