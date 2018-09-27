Neighbors baffled after abandoned dogs being dumped for months

BATON ROUGE - In the last few months, at least 20 dogs have been dumped in the same area in Baton Rouge. They are being found in groups.

“February and March were the first two that came to our attention,” said Julie Loftin, with Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge.

Loftin says they've been aware of four separate litters of dogs, totaling in at least 20, being left in two subdivisions near the highly trafficked O'Neal Avenue. All are Jack Russell terriers.

“They are black and white, it was easy to make the connection that they had come from the same place,” said Loftin.

Two groups were found in Centurion Place, and two in White Oak Landing.

“You can tell how out of their element they are,” said Ronda Doiron, who lives in White Oak.

Doiron says she’s seen the Jack Russell’s roaming the streets. She brought one stray to her home, before bringing it to a shelter.

“You could tell she had been by people before, but she was just let go,” said Doiron.

Abandoning animals is against the law. East Baton Rouge Animal Control is trying to investigate, but needs more information.

“It could potentially be a breeder who is having a hard time financially or personally or something like that,” said Director Hilton Cole. “It's not often that you get pure bred dogs being dropped off, it doesn't make any sense actually."

The dogs found have gone to different shelters, some as far as Massachusetts. The people finding them want this to stop.

“There are other options,” said Loftin. “Talk with the shelters, google and find a rescue, talk with them, ask if they can network with other rescues.”

If you have any information call Animal Control at (225) 774-7700.