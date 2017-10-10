Neighbors ask city to block family's Christmas light display

MADISON, Miss. - Neighbors in a Mississippi suburb want a city to shut down a family's Christmas light display.

The Madison County Journal reports residents are complaining about a display by Carol and Mike Richardson that has grown increasingly elaborate over the last 20 years, asking the Madison Board of Aldermen to declare it a public nuisance. The board is considering the request.

Eddy Edwards, a lawyer who lives two doors down from the Richardsons, tells aldermen that his subdivision is being overwhelmed by loud music and traffic from viewers, including buses.

Carol Richardson says she's disappointed that some neighbors dislike the display. She says her family has tried to solve problems, including working with police to draw a route to cut traffic. Richardson calls the display "our gift back to the community."