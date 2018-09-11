Neighborhood tired of street flooding following afternoon rain

BATON ROUGE - Daily weather trouble is causing flooding in some neighborhoods. People are annoyed that a sudden shower causes so many problems.

Residents living in the Sherwood Manor subdivision off Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge say a passing storm Monday afternoon created a lot of headaches.

"It was pretty terrifying yesterday," said Robyn White. "It was just in moments."

Monday afternoon, White took video from her front window. She watched as her street filled with water and crept up the driveways and into front yards. Empty garbage cans floated down the street.

"We couldn't go nowhere for like three hours," she said. "It took that long."

The water came up to her front porch, which is something White says she's never seen before. Many of her neighbors woke up to a line of debris in their front yards brought in by the high water. It's got her worried about the next rain, which is why she's looking for sandbags.

The City-Parish said they received a few high water reports Monday, including in the Sherwood Manor area. Crews responded with barricades and high water signs. Tuesday, crews surveyed the area and reported no blockage. In the last two days, the City-Parish has addressed 43 drainage requests.

The neighborhood is looking for answers.

"Who's going to help?" said White. "I mean, God help us if we have another hurricane, that was just a little hard rain."