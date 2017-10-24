Neighborhood receives blight clean-up weeks after canvass

BATON ROUGE- More than 50 volunteers took to the streets of the East Brookstown neighborhood Monday afternoon to engage in a community clean-up.

With gloves, rakes and weed-eaters in hand, they covered several blocks picking up trash, cleaning out ditches and beautifying the neighborhood.

The initiative, started three weeks ago, includes people from the Mayor's Office, District Attorney's office, BRAVE and faith-based community leaders.

"I really like what I see," resident Christopher Odds said.

Odds shared his concerns with the group during the first neighborhood canvass, and he says he's shocked they put their words to work so fast.

"I see where they came out with the weed eaters and hacking all these high bushes and stuff like that down and they came out with the trimmers and stuff. That was great, that was great," resident Victor Phillips said.

The group also passed out food and drinks, say they plan to hold events like this one in the near future.