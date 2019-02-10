Neighborhood in Central hit by car burglaries

CENTRAL - Residents of the small Central neighborhood called Woods Edge woke up to some unpleasant news Sunday morning: most of their cars had been ransacked.



"It's concerning for a community like this, especially in Central," said resident Jeffery Imler. "We pride ourselves on being a well-established, tight-knit community. When something like this happens, it disturbs everybody. "

Imler says he was alerted to the possibility of being a victim after seeing a post from another neighbor on Facebook. He then went outside to his car and realized the worst.

"It seemed liked they were singling out vehicles where they could find weapons. I had an iPad sitting on my center console right next to where they were digging, and found the gun," he said. "Apparently that's the account of other people here in the neighborhood as well--that only the weapons were taken."

Two other neighbors reported having weapons stolen from their vehicles. Central Police confirm at least three guns were stolen.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies were in and out of the neighborhood all day. EBRSO tells WBRZ five vehicles in total were burglarized.



"Unfortunately they are taking weapons, so now we have these weapons out there on the streets that have to be tracked down," Imler added. "We hope to God that they won't be used for something criminal, hopefully not a murder."

Deputies say all of the cars had been left unlocked.