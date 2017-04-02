77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Neighbor stops arson at Baton Rouge townhouse

April 02, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say arson was the cause of a fire at a Baton Rouge town house Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the reported fire around 7 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters and police arrived to discover that a neighbor used a fire extinguisher to put out a fire at the the door of the residence in the 7000 block of Townsouth Ave. 

Investigators later determined someone had poured accelerant around the door and ignited it.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.

