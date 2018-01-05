Neighbor recalls Zachary fire that killed three

Zachary - Charred pieces of wood and metal are all that remains of a tremendous blaze Wednesday evening.

"It was like 27 degrees or something last night, and when we stepped outside, we didn't even need a jacket it was so hot!" Clarissa Covington lives across the street. She captured the whole thing on her phone.

"I kept praying, I hope ain't nobody in that trailer," Covington said. But when the smoke cleared, firemen discovered the bodies of 30-year-old Dana Lieblong and her daughters -- 8-year-old Michaela and 11-month-old Mallorie.

"I never knew that anybody was in the house because we didn't hear screaming and hollering," Covington said. "Nothing like that."

Covington says her daughter and Michaela were best friends.

"Everyday, this baby, she'd come knock on the door and play with my baby," Covington said. "She was so respectable and she loved her cats."

Just three days before the fire, Dana had asked her Facebook friends for financial help as her boyfriend had been sent to jail for physically abusing her. So far, firefighters say they do not think the fire was set intentionally.