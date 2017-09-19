Neighbor of murder suspect talks about her Baton Rouge house being shot up

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a white man shot up a black family's home and killed two black men in a string of attacks last week that police say may have been racially motivated.

Resident Tonya Stephens said Tuesday that she was not home at the time but her two adult sons were there and traumatized by the attack. She says three bullets pierced the front door and struck furniture.

Stephens says her family had seen Kenneth Gleason sleeping in his car or speeding down the street, but she never had any dealings with him.

Gleason was arrested Tuesday and is also accused of killing a homeless man and a dishwasher who was on his way to work.