Neighbor, firefighters rescue pets from house fire on Parkoaks Drive

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Two family pets were rescued from a house fire on Parkoaks Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire in the 4800 block of Parkoaks Drive just after 6:10 p.m.. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire originated on the home's rear porch and extended all the way to the attic before being brought under control around 6:30 p.m.

BRFD says a neighbor saved a dog from the burning home. Firefighters also rescued a cat from the fire.

The fire reportedly caused $65,000 in damage.

The fire department said heavy winds in the area made extinguishing the fire more difficult. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.