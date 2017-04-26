78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Neighbor, firefighters rescue pets from house fire on Parkoaks Drive

29 minutes 14 seconds ago April 26, 2017 Apr 26, 2017 Wednesday, April 26 2017 April 26, 2017 9:04 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Two family pets were rescued from a house fire on Parkoaks Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire in the 4800 block of Parkoaks Drive just after 6:10 p.m.. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire originated on the home's rear porch and extended all the way to the attic before being brought under control around 6:30 p.m.

BRFD says a neighbor saved a dog from the burning home. Firefighters also rescued a cat from the fire.

The fire reportedly caused $65,000 in damage.

The fire department said heavy winds in the area made extinguishing the fire more difficult. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Foul play is not suspected. 

 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days