Neighbor accused of killing 'Big Lee' outside Metairie home released on bond

3 hours 24 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, August 01 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

METAIRIE - The man who killed a popular tow-truck driver in the New Orleans area has bonded out of jail.

Wayne Higgins, 78, was charged with second-degree murder for killing his neighbor 53-year-old Lee "Big Lee" Martin. Martin was the owner of the Big Lee's Towing. He was also an LSU superfan.

Authorities say the two men had a long-time feud.

Martin was watering his palm trees when he sprayed Higgins' truck with water. Authorities say some water got into his truck. At that point, Higgins got his gun and shot Martin.

WWL-TV reports that Higgins posted a $500,000 bond Tuesday. He is expected back in court on August 13.

