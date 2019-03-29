Nearly two months later, driver ticketed in crash that killed Baton Rouge police officer

Cpl. Shane Totty

BATON ROUGE - The driver who collided with a police officer during a funeral escort last month is now being cited in the deadly crash.

The sheriff's office confirmed Friday that Devin Burke was ticketed for failure to yield from a private driveway. The citation comes nearly two months after the Feb. 1 crash that killed motorcycle officer Shane Totty.

Police said Totty was escorting a funeral procession on Jones Creek Road when a pick-up truck pulled in front of his motorcycle. He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead later that same day.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, detectives did not feel there was probable cause for further charges at this time. Investigative documents are being sent to the district attorney's office for further review.

Burke is due to appear in court in May.