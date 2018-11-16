48°
Latest Weather Blog
Nearly a dozen cars burglarized on LSU's campus; police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after receiving multiple reports of vehicle burglaries at a new development on LSU's campus Friday morning.
Crime logs show eleven cars were reportedly broken into overnight in the parking lots of Nicholson Gateway.
In some cases, cash was stolen from cars, leaving windows broken and vehicles damaged, according to a report from The Daily Reveille.
The incident is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lee High School will get football program next year
-
Locals pack the streets for White Light Night
-
Saying goodbye: Beauregard Gallery and Bistro closing its doors
-
'You have our attention': Police hold press conference amid crime wave in...
-
Mayor pushing new tax proposal for traffic improvement