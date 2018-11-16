Nearly a dozen cars burglarized on LSU's campus; police investigating

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after receiving multiple reports of vehicle burglaries at a new development on LSU's campus Friday morning.

Crime logs show eleven cars were reportedly broken into overnight in the parking lots of Nicholson Gateway.

In some cases, cash was stolen from cars, leaving windows broken and vehicles damaged, according to a report from The Daily Reveille.

The incident is under investigation.