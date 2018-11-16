48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nearly a dozen cars burglarized on LSU's campus; police investigating

1 hour 35 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 November 16, 2018 9:21 PM November 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after receiving multiple reports of vehicle burglaries at a new development on LSU's campus Friday morning.

Crime logs show eleven cars were reportedly broken into overnight in the parking lots of Nicholson Gateway.

In some cases, cash was stolen from cars, leaving windows broken and vehicles damaged, according to a report from The Daily Reveille.

The incident is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days