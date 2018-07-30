80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Nearly 4,000 without power in East Baton Rouge, Ascension Parishes following afternoon storms

27 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 July 30, 2018 4:55 PM July 30, 2018 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of homes are without electricity after a brief storm rolled through southeast Louisiana Monday afternoon.

According to Entergy, about 3,900 of its customers have lost power in East Baton Rouge and Ascension Parishes as of 4:45 p.m. A majority of the outages have been reported in neighborhoods along I-10 near the EBR-Ascension Parish line.

There have been about 1,800 outages reported in East Baton Rouge and another 2,000 in Ascension, primarily around the Dutchtown area.

The company says it expects to have power restored to the EBR area by midnight. Ascension residents should see power restored by 7, according to Entergy estimates.

Crews are also responding to several reports of downed trees and lightning strikes, but no injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates.

