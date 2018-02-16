69°
Nearly 15 years later, teen fulfills promise to play baseball at LSU

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Many people are exciting for the start of the LSU baseball season. But few are more excited than catcher Braden Doughty, who's fulfilling a lifelong promise to play ball for the Tigers.

A photo posted by Doughty on social media Friday shows the "contract" he made with his mother when he was just 4 years old: "When I grow up, I want to be a LSU baseball player."

Nearly 15 years later, Doughty has fulfilled that contract, becoming a catcher for the Tigers in his freshman year at LSU. Braden is following in the footsteps of his father, Richard Doughty, who lettered as a catcher at LSU in 1989.

Before coming to LSU, Doughty was an all-metro, two-time all-district and two-time all-parish selection at Denham Springs High School. Daughty was also named to the Perfect Game all-Southeast honorable mention squad.

