Nearly 15 years later, teen fulfills promise to play baseball at LSU

BATON ROUGE - Many people are exciting for the start of the LSU baseball season. But few are more excited than catcher Braden Doughty, who's fulfilling a lifelong promise to play ball for the Tigers.

A photo posted by Doughty on social media Friday shows the "contract" he made with his mother when he was just 4 years old: "When I grow up, I want to be a LSU baseball player."

When I was 4 I made my mom write a contract for me to sign stating that I would be a LSU baseball player when I grew up,today it comes true! pic.twitter.com/sHlP3PBWYf — braden doughty (@BradenDoughty) February 16, 2018

Nearly 15 years later, Doughty has fulfilled that contract, becoming a catcher for the Tigers in his freshman year at LSU. Braden is following in the footsteps of his father, Richard Doughty, who lettered as a catcher at LSU in 1989.

Before coming to LSU, Doughty was an all-metro, two-time all-district and two-time all-parish selection at Denham Springs High School. Daughty was also named to the Perfect Game all-Southeast honorable mention squad.