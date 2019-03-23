75°
NCAA Tournament: LSU v Maryland

Saturday, March 23 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

JACKSONVILLE- After defeating Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the 3rd seeded LSU Tiger Basketball team faces off against  6th seeded Maryland with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

Maryland comes into Saturday with a record of 23-10 after beating Belmont 78-76 on Thursday. They are led by their point guard Anthony Cowan who averages 16 points per game.

They also have an impressive front court that includes Big Ten All-Freshman Team member Jalen Smith and 1st Team All-Big Ten forward Bruno Fernando.

Both will be a challenge to guard for Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams who both played well on both ends of the floor against Yale.

Stay tuned for updates.

