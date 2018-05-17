84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NCAA opens door to title games for states with sports bets

30 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 May 17, 2018 10:07 AM May 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA is opening a door for states with legalized sports gambling to host NCAA championship events.

The governing body for college sports on Monday announced a "temporary" lifting of a ban that prevented events like college basketball's NCAA Tournament from being hosted in states that accept wagers on single games.

The move comes three days after the Supreme Court overturned a federal law that barred most states from allowing gambling on professional and college sports. NCAA President Mark Emmert says the board of governors will consider permanently revising its policy at future meetings.

But the NCAA says it will not change its rules that prohibit gambling on sports by athletes and all athletic department employees, including coaches. Emmert also is calling for federal regulations of sports gambling, joining the NFL, NBA and other leagues.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days