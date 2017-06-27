73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NCAA investigating Baylor after sexual assault scandal

1 hour 32 minutes 8 seconds ago June 27, 2017 Jun 27, 2017 Tuesday, June 27 2017 June 27, 2017 6:16 AM in News
Source: Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas - Baylor University officials say the school is being investigated by the NCAA in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of the school president.
 
In a legal filing last week, Baylor lawyers told a federal judge the NCAA probe is "an ongoing, pending investigation." Attorneys for several women suing the school have demanded Baylor turn over its communications with the NCAA. A Baylor spokeswoman declined further comment.
 
ESPN reported in May that the NCAA had conducted interviews with Baylor officials, former employees and alleged victims but that the school hadn't been given a formal notice of investigation. NCAA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days