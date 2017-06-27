Latest Weather Blog
NCAA investigating Baylor after sexual assault scandal
AUSTIN, Texas - Baylor University officials say the school is being investigated by the NCAA in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of the school president.
In a legal filing last week, Baylor lawyers told a federal judge the NCAA probe is "an ongoing, pending investigation." Attorneys for several women suing the school have demanded Baylor turn over its communications with the NCAA. A Baylor spokeswoman declined further comment.
ESPN reported in May that the NCAA had conducted interviews with Baylor officials, former employees and alleged victims but that the school hadn't been given a formal notice of investigation. NCAA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Sheriff's office admits to mistake after not sending rape kit...
-
Tired of sifting through multiple mortgage company requests
-
Central residents tired of flooding; drainage clean-up to begin July 10
-
Woman accused in murder of molester takes plea deal
-
Area ice cream shop fires employees after tirade aimed at sheriff's deputies