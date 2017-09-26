NCAA basketball coaches among 10 charged with fraud and corruption

NEW YORK-Four college basketball coaches were among 10 people charged in a New York City federal court for fraud and corruption that was found in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Chuck Person of Auburn University, Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona, Tony Bland of the University of Southern California and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State are facing federal charges.

Others charged include managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

Charges include bribery, conspiracy and fraud in Lower Manhattan. Those charged are accused of steering players to advisers who had paid bribes to the coaches.

The FBI has been investigating the criminal influence of money on charges and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA, according to court papers. The FBI has been investigating the issue since 2015.