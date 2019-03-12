75°
NC school's slavery role-playing game prompts investigation

1 hour 11 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WECT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A slavery-themed game played at a North Carolina elementary school during Black History Month has prompted an investigation.
  
News outlets report the New Hanover County Board of Education released a statement Monday saying that using a game to teach about slavery was inappropriate. A fourth-grade teacher had students at Codington Elementary play a role-playing game called "Escaping Slavery," revolving around the Underground Railroad.
  
According to WECT-TV , the game included a "Freedom Punch Card" that would send teams that had accrued too many penalties "back to the plantation to work as a slave."
  
The statement says the board understands the lesson's purpose and teachers didn't intend to "downplay or trivialize slavery." Schools spokeswoman Valita Quattlebaum says no personnel have been penalized.
  
Nonetheless, the board has requested a report from the superintendent.
