NBC News, Megyn Kelly reach separation agreement

Photo: CNN

NEW YORK (AP) - NBC News has reached its professional divorce agreement with anchor Megyn Kelly.



The network announced the deal Friday night after more than two months of negotiations, giving no details. The former Fox News Channel transplant has been off the air since late October after suggesting that it was OK for white people to wear blackface on Halloween.



Kelly was in the second year of a three-year contract that reportedly paid her more than $20 million a year.



But attempts to establish her in both a prime-time newsmagazine and in the third hour of the "Today" show fell flat.