85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NBA player arrested during Los Angeles traffic stop

4 hours 2 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, August 25 2018 Aug 25, 2018 August 25, 2018 4:59 PM August 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Abcnews
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say NBA free agent Nick Young was arrested in Hollywood during a late-night stop for a routine traffic violation.
  
Officer Mike Lopez, a department spokesman, says Young was arrested Friday for delaying an investigation, a misdemeanor.
  
Lopez says Young didn't obey the officers, became upset and caused a delay.
  
Young was booked early Saturday and later released. He'll face a Sept. 19 court date.
  
The 33-year-old Young played for the champion Golden State Warriors last season.
  
A representative of Young could not be immediately reached for comment. A telephone message was left at the office of the agent who represented him when he signed with the Warriors.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days