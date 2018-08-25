85°
Latest Weather Blog
NBA player arrested during Los Angeles traffic stop
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say NBA free agent Nick Young was arrested in Hollywood during a late-night stop for a routine traffic violation.
Officer Mike Lopez, a department spokesman, says Young was arrested Friday for delaying an investigation, a misdemeanor.
Lopez says Young didn't obey the officers, became upset and caused a delay.
Young was booked early Saturday and later released. He'll face a Sept. 19 court date.
The 33-year-old Young played for the champion Golden State Warriors last season.
A representative of Young could not be immediately reached for comment. A telephone message was left at the office of the agent who represented him when he signed with the Warriors.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
With the installation ceremony behind him, Bishop Duca is looking ahead
-
Developer caught working on controversial subdivision without permit
-
2 Make A Difference - Donate to The Cajun Navy
-
Local church hosts heartfelt tribute for Aretha Franklin
-
Four taken to hospital after students struck by cars at LSU