NBA draft draws second-largest audience on ESPN

June 23, 2017
NEW YORK - The NBA draft averaged more than 3.5 million viewers, the second-biggest audience ever on ESPN.
 
The telecast Thursday peaked with 5.2 million viewers from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. EDT, shortly after the first picks were made. Philadelphia took Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 selection and the Los Angeles Lakers went with fellow freshman guard Lonzo Ball at No. 2.
 
The only larger audience was for the 2015 draft, the network said Friday.

