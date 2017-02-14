63°
NBA All-Star game spotlights NOLA as LGBT oasis in the South

February 14, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: gonola.com

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans has long enjoyed a reputation as a welcoming place for the lesbian and gay community.

That reputation will be on display when the city hosts the NBA All-Star game next weekend.

The game was awarded to New Orleans after the league decided to pull it from Charlotte, North Carolina, after that state passed legislation limiting legal protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.

Louisiana did not pass similar legislation - which Gov. John Bel Edwards touted while lobbying the NBA to bring the game to New Orleans.

The city is often considered an oasis for the LGBT community.

It hosts nearly 200,000 people for the yearly gay celebration Southern Decadence. The city's Saints and Sinners literary festival is a showcase for LGBT writers.

