Naz Reid carries LSU past UL-Monroe 81-69

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Naz Reid had 19 points and 12 rebounds as LSU defeated Louisiana-Monroe 81-69 in a nonconference game Friday night.

Reid, who was 7-of-10 shooting from the field, registered his first double-double of the season and his 12 rebounds were a season-high. He also had a season-best four blocked shots. Reid had not blocked more than one shot in any game this season.

Four other players scored in double figures for the Tigers (10-3). Skylar Mays had 14 points, while Emmitt Williams came off the bench to score 12 points. Tremont Waters had a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists. Ja'vonte Smart added 10 points.

Daishon Smith was the leading scorer for UL-Monroe (7-5) with 22 points. Michael Ertel matched his season-high with 21 points.

The Warhawks stayed in striking distance until the 12-minute mark of the second half. Leading 57-51, LSU went on a 10-1 run. Smart made two 3-pointers, while both Darius Days and Waters had a basket which put the Tigers on top 67-52. UL-Monroe trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

LSU led for most of the first half, but it never could build a double-digit advantage. The Tigers took the lead for good at 23-21 on a 3-pointer by Reid with 9:30 before halftime. Holding a 37-33 lead, LSU scored the final five points of the half on a basket by Williams and a 3-pointer by Mays.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers remained undefeated at home this season. LSU has now won 15 straight homecourt games dating back to last January.

Louisiana-Monroe: The Warhawks had their four-game winning streak snapped. UL-Monroe has lost all four of its games to power conference opponents by double digits. The Warhawks were previously beaten by Texas, Michigan State and Ole Miss - all on the road.

UP NEXT

LSU: The Tigers will be off for 11 days before opening their Southeastern Conference schedule at home against Alabama on Jan. 8.

Louisiana-Monroe: The Warhawks will begin Sun Belt Conference play at home against Little Rock on Thursday.