44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Navy, Trump planning biggest fleet expansion since Cold War

1 hour 44 minutes ago January 08, 2017 Jan 8, 2017 Sunday, January 08 2017 January 08, 2017 12:16 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATH, Maine - Navy shipbuilders like what they're hearing from President-elect Donald Trump, who's vowed to build up the fleet to meet new threats from Russia and China.

Emboldened by the promise, the Navy last month revised upward the number of ships it needs to 355, more than the number used by Trump during his election campaign.

The proposal calls for adding another aircraft carrier, 16 large surface warships and 18 more nuclear-powered attack submarines, among other ships.

Shipbuilders like the idea but wonder where the funding will come from. The naval analyst at the Congressional Research Service suggests the Navy will need an additional $5 billion to $5.5 billion a year over the Navy's current spending goal.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days