Navy SEAL pleads not guilty to Iraqi slaying

Photo: NY Times

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A decorated Navy SEAL has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges involving the fatal stabbing of a teenage Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher entered his plea at an arraignment Friday at Naval Base San Diego.

Military authorities say a decision will be made next week on whether Gallagher should be released from the brig pending trial. He has been jailed since his arrest on Sept. 11.

He is scheduled to go on trial between Feb. 19 and March 1.