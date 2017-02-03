59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Navy decommissions 'legendary' carrier that shaped history

1 hour 51 minutes 43 seconds ago February 03, 2017 Feb 3, 2017 Friday, February 03 2017 February 03, 2017 2:35 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEWPORT NEWS - The U.S. Navy has officially decommissioned the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

During Friday's ceremony at a Newport News shipyard, the USS Enterprise was described as a "legendary" vessel that helped shape history. It served more than 50 years, playing a role in the Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Affectionately called the "Big E," the ship retired from service in 2012. The Navy has spent the past few years defueling its reactors. The ship will eventually be taken apart and its metal recycled.

One of the Enterprise's original sailors was 77-year-old Ray Godfrey of Bigfork, Montana. He said the ceremony was emotional for him realizing that "she's done."

But he said, "We started something really good."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days