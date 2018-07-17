Naughty dog runs away from home, police take 'pugshot'

NEW JERSEY - A naughty pug who ran away from home was found by a police officer and taken into the station for some good-humored reprimanding.

"This is what happens when you run away from home," police said.

The pooch, named Bean, was caught sneaking through yards over the weekend, and was later found by a nearby patrol officer.

"She didn't even need a leash, she followed me around. I just said 'C'mon girl,' so I thought I'd give her a tour of the station and take her to her cell just like I would anybody," Cape May Police Department Patrolman Michael LeSage told ABC News.

"We just hung out at the station here and had a good time," he added.

Luckily, Bean's owner picked her up the same night she was found. She was "released on bail," police joked.