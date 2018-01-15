Natural gas line rupture causes explosion at Geismar plant

GEISMAR - Crews responded to a reported explosion at a plant on River Road Sunday afternoon.

Sources tell WBRZ no one was injured in the incident at the International-Matex Tank Terminal on LA 75 around 1 p.m. The explosion was reportedly caused by a ruptured natural gas line that caught on fire.

Sources said no one was injured. Flames from the explosion reportedly reached upwards of 100 feet high. Firefighters are attempting to contain the flames.

River Road is closed while emergency crews assist on scene, according to officials at the plant.

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed there were no injuries, and no harmful chemicals have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.