56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Natural gas line rupture causes explosion at Geismar plant

1 day 25 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, January 14 2018 Jan 14, 2018 January 14, 2018 1:27 PM January 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

GEISMAR - Crews responded to a reported explosion at a plant on River Road Sunday afternoon.

Sources tell WBRZ no one was injured in the incident at the International-Matex Tank Terminal on LA 75 around 1 p.m. The explosion was reportedly caused by a ruptured natural gas line that caught on fire.

Sources said no one was injured. Flames from the explosion reportedly reached upwards of 100 feet high. Firefighters are attempting to contain the flames.

River Road is closed while emergency crews assist on scene, according to officials at the plant. 

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed there were no injuries, and no harmful chemicals have been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days