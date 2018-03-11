70°
National WW2 Museum renovating 1943 home front fire truck

1 hour 44 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, March 11 2018 Mar 11, 2018 March 11, 2018 3:52 PM March 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KDOW

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National World War II Museum is taking apart a fire engine made for the military home front in 1943, and expects to have it rolling and ready for display in two or three years.

When the Ford-American LaFrance fire truck was new, it would have carried four firefighters, two of them standing on the rear running board.

It was donated in 2009 by an Alabama man who'd been told to either get it fixed and running or get it out of his yard.

It's currently a weathered red, but restoration manager Tom Czekanski says it will be repainted olive drab. He says that's the color all U.S. military fire trucks were painted after the attack on Pearl Harbor, because the red fire trucks were bombed first.

