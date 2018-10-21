National WW2 Museum gets $2M Holocaust education pledge

Image: National World War II Museum

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A San Francisco foundation has promised the National World War II Museum $2 million to expand its Holocaust education.

The museum says the Taube Foundation's pledge will pay for lectures, movie screenings, partnerships, research and personal accounts of the Holocaust, ensuring "public remembrance of the atrocities that led to the genocide of more than six million Jews."

The new Taube Family Holocaust Education Program formal launch will be Thursday. Events include a screening of Roberta Grossman's new film, "Who Will Write Our History" and a symposium on what will happen when all Holocaust survivors are gone.

The movie tells how Polish Jewish historian Emanuel Ringelblum kept a secret archive of life in the Warsaw Ghetto to ensure those people and their lives would be remembered.