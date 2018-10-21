72°
Latest Weather Blog
National WW2 Museum gets $2M Holocaust education pledge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A San Francisco foundation has promised the National World War II Museum $2 million to expand its Holocaust education.
The museum says the Taube Foundation's pledge will pay for lectures, movie screenings, partnerships, research and personal accounts of the Holocaust, ensuring "public remembrance of the atrocities that led to the genocide of more than six million Jews."
The new Taube Family Holocaust Education Program formal launch will be Thursday. Events include a screening of Roberta Grossman's new film, "Who Will Write Our History" and a symposium on what will happen when all Holocaust survivors are gone.
The movie tells how Polish Jewish historian Emanuel Ringelblum kept a secret archive of life in the Warsaw Ghetto to ensure those people and their lives would be remembered.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tales of paranormal activity surrounding the Old State Capitol
-
The Louisiana Red Cross gives out free smoke alarms in two neighborhoods
-
LSU to wear uniforms saluting fallen WWI heroes Saturday
-
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion ahead of Friday drawing
-
Power restored in downtown Baton Rouge after electrical fire causes hours-long outage