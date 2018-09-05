National Weather Service reports one fatality in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL - The National Weather Service is responding to reports of a weather-related fatality.

Initial reports indicate a tree fell onto a trailer. A local news outlet in Escambia County, Florida says EMS crews confirmed one pediatric fatality.

Sad to report the first fatality from Tropical Storm Gordon near West Pensacola, FL per Emergency Manager. One fatality reported as a tree comes down onto a trailer. #WBRZwx #flwx — Matthew Callihan (@mcallihanwx) September 5, 2018

