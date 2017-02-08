National Weather Service investigates intensity of Tuesday's tornadoes

SLIDELL - The National Weather Service has sent three crews this morning to investigate damage from yesterday's tornadoes. Unlike hurricanes, tornado intensity is not known until after the storm has passed and damage is assessed.

According to the weather service, the first crew has determined that an EF-3 tornado touched down in New Orleans East. The crew is trying to track it back to known damage in Jefferson Parish. This may actually be two separate tornadoes from the same storm.