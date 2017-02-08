Latest Weather Blog
National Weather Service investigates intensity of Tuesday's tornadoes
SLIDELL - The National Weather Service has sent three crews this morning to investigate damage from yesterday's tornadoes. Unlike hurricanes, tornado intensity is not known until after the storm has passed and damage is assessed.
According to the weather service, the first crew has determined that an EF-3 tornado touched down in New Orleans East. The crew is trying to track it back to known damage in Jefferson Parish. This may actually be two separate tornadoes from the same storm.
The second crew is heading to Donaldsonville and will track that tornado damage to at least north of Convent. At this time, damage is at least EF-1, but it is not yet finalized.
The third crew is in route to the Killian to the southern Tangipahoa track. If this crew has time they will also head to Watson to survey the damage there.
There are other areas that may need to be surveyed over the next day or so as other tracks may exist in which the weather service is not aware.
This story will be updated as necessaary as information is received regarding new paths, tornado intensity, or other severe reports.
On Facebook: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III
On Twitter: @RG3wbrz
En Español: Meteorólogo Roberto Gauthreaux III
In American Sign Langauge: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III - ASL
~RG3
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bond set at $110,000 for Scotlandville High shooter
-
Donaldsonville residents survey damage after tornadoes damage several homes
-
Zoo staff feeding, warming 3 newborn Malayan tigers
-
Commit to Quit: Former smoker says 'find something to live for' to...
-
DA recaps 2016 officer involved shootings