National Taco Deal: Where to get discounted tacos in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - October 4 is National Taco Day and there are a few deals cash in on around Baton Rouge.
We've listed a few here and will keep updating this list with more restaurants as the day goes on.
Taco Bell
At participating locations on Wednesday, Taco Bell is selling a "National Taco Day gift set." For $5, you can get four classic Taco Bell tacos (Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Firey Doritos Locos Tacos and the Crunchy Taco) wrapped in a limited edition wrapper and box.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Fuzzy's is offering $1 tacos all day including their breakfast tacos. Some exclusions apply.
Applebee's
It's not a taco, but Applebee's is selling $1 margaritas for through the month of October as a part of the restaurant's Neighborhood Appreciation Month.
Qdoba Mexican Eats
If you sign up for the Qdoba rewards program, you can get a free drink or order of chips and salsa with an entree.
The Velvet Cactus
Three words: surf and turf. The velvet cactus is serving up a fried lobster and steak taco topped with mango relish, chipotle raspberry sauce, and an aioli.
At some locations, it's also 2-for-1 margaritas and $1 off tacos.
