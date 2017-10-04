69°
National Taco Deal: Where to get discounted tacos in Baton Rouge

By: Josh Jackson
BATON ROUGE - October 4 is National Taco Day and there are a few deals cash in on around Baton Rouge. 

We've listed a few here and will keep updating this list with more restaurants as the day goes on. 

Taco Bell

At participating locations on Wednesday, Taco Bell is selling a "National Taco Day gift set." For $5, you can get four classic Taco Bell tacos (Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Firey Doritos Locos Tacos and the Crunchy Taco) wrapped in a limited edition wrapper and box. 

Fuzzy's Taco Shop 

Fuzzy's is offering $1 tacos all day including their breakfast tacos. Some exclusions apply. 

Applebee's

It's not a taco, but Applebee's is selling $1 margaritas for through the month of October as a part of the restaurant's Neighborhood Appreciation Month. 

Qdoba Mexican Eats

If you sign up for the Qdoba rewards program, you can get a free drink or order of chips and salsa with an entree.

The Velvet Cactus

Three words: surf and turf. The velvet cactus is serving up a fried lobster and steak taco topped with mango relish, chipotle raspberry sauce, and an aioli. 

At some locations, it's also 2-for-1 margaritas and $1 off tacos. 

