National Signing Day: DT Tyler Shelvin picks LSU

BATON ROUGE – “Overpowering” and “stout” is how LSU is describing new defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin.

Shelvin is considered the No. 1 overall player in Louisiana and a five-star recruit according to Rivals. He is also ranked No. 24 in the ESPN 300.

Shelvin helped the Pioneers to a 13-1 record, including a 7-0 recordin in district in 2016.

---

Markaviest Bryant, a four-star defensive end/outside linebacker from Georgia, picked Auburn over the Bulldogs and LSU.

---

Good news for head coach Ed Orgeron: safety Todd Harris from Plaquemine, La. picked LSU over Alabama Wednesday morning.

Harris was a top-100 player in 247Sports compisite rankings. Harris joins 20 other new LSU Tigers that have announcing that they will commit to with LSU.

Plaquemine's Todd Harris chooses "LSU University"



He'll stay home pic.twitter.com/D9gwKliRsM — Michael Cauble (@MichaelCauble) February 1, 2017

---

Linebacker Tyler Taylor is coming to LSU.

Taylor recorded 239 total tackles and 185 tackles as a regular starter during his junior and senior seasons at Lanier High School.

Taylor is No. 204 in ESPN’s 300 list and ranked No. 8 by Rivals for the inside linebacker reposition.

---

One of the top receiver prospects in Louisiana is staying close to home.

Racey McMath announced Wednesday that he will sign with LSU. McMath, a three-star recruit by 247Sports combines the size and speed needed to be a top wide receiver in the SEC.

At Edna Karr High School, McMath ran track and played football, leading his team to state championship games in both his junior and senior seasons.

---

One of the top quarterback prospects in the country committed to LSU Wednesday morning.

Quarterback Myles Brennan holds the Mississippi High School career records for total offense (16,168 yards), passing touchdowns (166) and passing yards (15,138).

Brennan was ranked as high as No. 96 player and No.4 pocket passer according to ESPN.

A resident of Bay St. Louis, Miss, Brennan’s family was impacted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

---

LSU Football wide receiver commit Stephen Guidry will not be joining the Tigers for the 2017 season.

According to Geaux247.com, Guidry announced that he will spend one more year at Hinds Community College in Mississippi.

BREAKING: #LSU WR commit Stephen Guidry will spend one more year at Hinds CC in Mississippi. Won't sign with the Tigers today. @Geaux247 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) February 1, 2017

In December, Guidry announced that he decided to recommit to LSU. He released the following statement via Twitter:

"Everybody that was waiting for me to sign I would like to thank each and everyone of you but unfortunately I have to do another semester and play another season at Hinds. I will most definitely be a December graduate."

---

One of the nation’s top inside linebackers announced that he is coming to LSU.

Jacob Philips, rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals, averaged 12.3 tackles per game in the 2016 football season.

Nationally, Phillips is ranked No. 29 by Rivals and No. 46 by 247Sports. He surpassed 200 career tackles through two seasons of varsity football at East Literature High School.

---

Tory Carter, a fullback from Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia was LSU’s first pickup of National Signing day.

Carter, a three-prospect , was listed as No. 1 fullback by Scout.com and No. 3 fullback by 247Sports.

---



While former LSU coach Les Miles spent national signing day doing television on ESPNU, his son officially became a college football player.



Ben Miles was one of the best fullback prospects in the country.



Les Miles was fired in late September after 12 years as Tigers coach. Unable to land another head coaching job, the 63-year-old Miles could be heading for a lot of work ESPN this season. On Wednesday, he was paired with former Texas coach Mack Brown to breakdown signing day.

---

LSU FOOTBALL 2017 SIGNEES (21 total)

Todd Harris Jr. - Safety - Plaquemine High School

Tory Carter - Fullback - Lee County High School

Seth Stewart - Offensive Lineman - Point Pleasant High School

Edward Ingram - Offensive Lineman - DeSoto High School

Jontre Kirklin - Cornerback - Lutcher High School

Myles Brennan - Quarterback - St. Stanislaus High School

Aaron Moffitt - Defensive End - Catholic High School

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Runningback - Catholic High School

Patrick Queen - Linebacker - Livonia High School

Kary Vincent Jr. - Cornerback - Port Arthur Memorial High School

Racey McMath - Wide Reciever - Edna Karr High School

Tyler Taylor - Linebacker - Lanier High School

Jacob Phillips - Linebacker - East Nashville Magnet

Austin Deculus - Offensive Tackle - Cy-Fair High School

Grant Delpit - Safety - IMG Academy

Lowell Narcisse - Quarterback - St. James High School

Mannie Netherly - Wide Reciever - Crosby High School

Jacoby Stevens - Safety - Oakland High School

Justin Thomas - Defensive End - Spanish Fort High School