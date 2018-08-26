NATIONAL DOG DAY: Events around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - In celebration of National Dog Day, Baton Rouge businesses are hosting a variety of events fit for man's best friend.

Mid-City PetSmart is hosting a pet disaster preparedness fair to teach pet parents best practices for personal or natural disasters. PetSmart has partnered with Banfield Pet Hospital and All Paws on Deck, the annual pet cancer awareness walk. There will be presentations on disaster preparedness as well as activities for children and pet adoption booths.

BREC's Liberty Lagoon will amend it's usual "no pets allowed" rule to host a "Pool Pawty" for dogs big and small. The event costs $8 per person and each person may only bring two dogs.

There will be two sessions for this event: from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. dogs under 40 pounds can enjoy the park, then from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. dogs 40 pounds and heavier are invited to swim.

Patrons should expect to encounter dogs both wet and unleashed.

The Velvet Cactus will host "Yappy Hour" from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., with 10 percent of proceeds being donated to the Louisiana Humane Society and Cara's House. There will be adoptable dogs on site, as well as face painters and a pet supply collection for animals in need.