National Chicken Wing Day 2018: Deals around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - You can get them traditional or boneless, spicy or sweet, dry or wet but no matter what, you can't turn down a good chicken wing. Especially not today: National Chicken Wing day.

Check out some restaurants around town to help you celebrate the right way:

Hooters

-10 free chicken wings with the purchase of 10 wings.

Wing Stop

-Five free chicken wings with the purchase of any combo or eight or more wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings

-Free snack wings with the purchase of a small, medium or large traditional or boneless wings order.

Pluckers

-0.75 cent wings along with $1 Miller Lite draft beer.