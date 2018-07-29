92°
National Chicken Wing Day 2018: Deals around Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - You can get them traditional or boneless, spicy or sweet, dry or wet but no matter what, you can't turn down a good chicken wing. Especially not today: National Chicken Wing day.
Check out some restaurants around town to help you celebrate the right way:
Hooters
-10 free chicken wings with the purchase of 10 wings.
Wing Stop
-Five free chicken wings with the purchase of any combo or eight or more wings.
Buffalo Wild Wings
-Free snack wings with the purchase of a small, medium or large traditional or boneless wings order.
Pluckers
-0.75 cent wings along with $1 Miller Lite draft beer.