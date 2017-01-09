National Championship: 3rd QTR - Alabama leads Clemson 17-7

TAMPA, Fla. - Adam Griffith's 27-yard field goal with 12:25 left in the third quarter has given Alabama a 10-point lead in the national title game.



And Clemson is lucky the deficit isn't bigger.



Ryan Anderson's second fumble recovery of the night set up the scoring drive. Anderson stripped Clemson's Wayne Gallman a minute into the third quarter, then recovered the ball and returned it 12 yards to the Clemson 16.



Alabama only got seven yards in three plays after the fumble, settling for the field goal.

