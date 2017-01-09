National Championship: 4th QTR - Clemson takes lead over Alabama 28-24

TAMPA, Fla. - Clemson has taken the lead in the national championship game with 4:38 remaining.



Wayne Gallman's 1-yard plunge gave the Tigers a 28-24 lead over Alabama, the first time all night that Clemson - which trailed 14-0 early on - has been on top. The Tigers are up to 451 yards of offense, and has Alabama's 26-game winning streak in serious jeopardy.



A 17-yard pass to Mike Williams got the ball down to the Alabama 31, and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Crimson Tide tacked on to the end of that play got the Tigers down to the 16.



Watson went around the right side and dove for the pylon on the next play, getting stopped inside the 1. And then Gallman scored, sending the Clemson faithful into delight - sensing the Tigers now being on the brink of their first national title since 1981.



It's Alabama's first fourth-quarter deficit of the season.

