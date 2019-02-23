75°
National Bar Association to honor Louisiana chief justice

Saturday, February 23 2019
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson is to be honored in March at the 2019 Mid-Year Conference of the National Bar Association.
  
The state's highest court said in a Thursday news release that Johnson is slated to receive the association's Gertrude E. Rush Award on March 9 in Dallas.
  
The award is named for the first African-American woman admitted to the practice of law in Iowa in 1918.
  
Johnson is the first African-American to serve as chief justice in Louisiana. She was elected to the Supreme Court in 1994. She became chief justice in 2013.
