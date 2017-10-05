Nate may be first real test for Central drainage project

CENTRAL - Heavy machinery began clearing debris from creeks and bayous in Central back in August and officials say they are seeing progress.

"We've had some significant rains since it started, and it seem things are moving pretty well," Central Mayor Junior Shelton said.

Tree limbs, leaves and a lot of man-made obstructions are being removed from the creeks.

"Some property owners have put fences up. They put bricks in the canal," Shelton said.

Scott Browning lives in a neighborhood that flooded and is still a bit skeptical.

"It can't hurt, but I think is remains to be seen how it could help," Browning said.

The first real test of this drainage project could be Tropical Storm Nate, which may very well decide to head this way.

"With any significant hurricane or tropical storm, there's always a good bit of rain and that's our major concern.... rain and flooding," Mayor Shelton said.

So far, 400 tons of debris have been removed. However, there is still much work to be done, as the project is only about halfway finished.