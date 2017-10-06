Nate expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana late Saturday

Summary: As of 7am Friday, Tropical Storm Nate was located 230 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico with a minimum central pressure of 996mb and maximum sustained winds of 45mph and was moving north, northwest at 14mph. The system is expected to strengthen in the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday before making another landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula. Then, Nate will emerge in the southern Gulf of Mexico, speed up and intensify into a hurricane. Landfall is projected in southeast Louisiana, very early Sunday morning.

The following information is for the WBRZ Weather forecast area including Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, Livingston, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary and Tangipahoa Parishes as well as Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties.

Tropical Storm Nate is expected to begin spreading clouds over southeastern Louisiana and southwest Mississippi as early as Friday night. Outer rain bands—showers and thunderstorms—can be expected on Saturday with winds increasing through the day. Conditions will deteriorate on Saturday afternoon with tropical storm force winds and heavy rain possible through the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. The worst conditions should be confined to a rather small area which is currently pegged for extreme southeast Louisiana near the coast, e.g. Plaquemines Parish. Still, enough wind will likely be present north and east of New Orleans toward the Baton Rouge Metropolitan area to cause some spotty wind damage and power outages. Fairly quick improvements will be noted by Sunday afternoon.

Alerts: A *TROPICAL STORM WARNING* has been issued for parts of the WBRZ Weather forecast area including Tangipahoa, Livingston, Ascension, Assumption and St. James Parishes. There is a HURRICANE WARNING for the immediate coastline.

Track: The forecast track has been shifted slightly east, but the storm is still expected to make landfall near the southeast Louisiana coast and then again in south Mississippi. Two key features in control will be an upper level ridge of high pressure over the southwest Atlantic Ocean and an upper level trough that will be moving across the central United States. The ridge will keep the storm on a northward motion through the Gulf. The upper trough will eventually shove the storm easterly and help accelerate it into the southeastern United States. Confidence in track has increased as these features are coming into place and forecast models are in good agreement.

Strength: Further strengthening will depend on several factors including how much organization remains after crossing the Yucatan Peninsula, and how much wind shear is caused by the upper level ridge and trough. Nate is expected to pass just west of a very deep layer of warm water which would surely cause intensification. Still, there should be enough heat energy in the central Gulf of Mexico for further strengthening. Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that a period of rapid intensification does occur. Nate will likely reach peak strength as a category one hurricane just before landfall. Winds are expected to maximize around 80mph.

Impact: Given the current forecast, tropical storm and possibly hurricane conditions will be possible in southeast Louisiana. At this time, the chances for impact weather are higher south and east of Baton Rouge, closer to New Orleans and the coast.

The main impact for the Baton Rouge area and especially locations south and east will be wind. There is 30 to 40 percent chance of tropical storm force winds (over 39mph) occurring in the Baton Rouge area. Some spotty wind damage and isolated power outages are possible. Tropical Storm force wind chances increase to 60 to 80 percent for New Orleans and locations south and east of the city where power outages should be expected.

High water will continue on shorelines and The National Weather Service has issued a *STORM SURGE WATCH* until Sunday due to this threat. Water levels could be as much as 2 to 4 feet above ground along the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain.

Rain looks to be a lesser threat as Nate will be a fast mover. 2 to 4 inches, and possibly less, appears to be possible over the weekend with the lowest amounts near the Atchafalaya Basin and isolated higher amounts eastward toward Mississippi. Additionally, the threat for tornadoes should be lower in the Baton Rouge area than states east.

Actions: As a rule, it is always good to prepare for one category higher than what is forecast. In this case, since a category one storm is expected, prepare for a category two storm in the event of last minute strengthening. Those with coastal interests should finalize necessary precautions by Saturday morning. On shorelines, expect inundation and move belongings to higher areas as possible. Listen to evacuation orders if issued, and leave by Saturday morning as roads may become impassable thereafter. Inland, secure loose objects outside, as they could become fly around in strong wind. Prepare for possible power outages. Be sure to have a week’s worth of drinking water, non-perishable food, pet food, propane for grilling and extra battery power for flashlights and mobile devices.

For a full rundown of hurricane readiness including evaluating risk in your area, gathering supplies, checking insurance and prepping your home, CLICK HERE. The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. For new storm advisories as soon as they are issued at 1, 4, 7 and 10 am/pm follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter.