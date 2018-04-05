72°
Nassar's medical license permanently revoked

2 hours 23 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, April 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)- Michigan has permanently revoked the medical license of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar - a formality that would keep the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor from practicing if he ever got out of prison.

Nassar is serving long prison sentences for molesting dozens of gymnasts and other girls and pleading guilty to having child pornography. In addition to permanently revoking his license, the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery also fined Nassar $1 million, though it's doubtful he'd be able to pay it.

Attorney General spokeswoman Andrea Bitely said in a statement Thursday that it's unlikely Nassar will pay the fine, but the board sought to send a message. Her office sought the permanent revocation of Nassar's license after his license was temporarily revoked last year.

