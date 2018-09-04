90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NASA to test parachute system for landing spacecraft on Mars

3 hours 3 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 September 04, 2018 11:25 AM September 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (AP) - A parachute system that's designed to land spacecraft on Mars will be tested this week off Virginia's coast.

Friday's scheduled launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore will be the third test of the parachute system. NASA said in a press release that the system is designed for spacecraft descending onto the Red Planet from supersonic speeds. A similar parachute was used in 2012 to land NASA's Mars Science Laboratory.

The agency is hoping to make improvements to the system with the tests in Virginia. The rocket carrying the parachute system is expected to reach an altitude of 32 miles (51.5 kilometers). It is expected to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean about 40 miles from Wallops Island.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days